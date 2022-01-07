Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Henderson police investigate shooting in Whitney Ranch area

items.[0].image.alt
LVMPD GRAPHIC
police lights
Posted at 8:24 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 23:38:10-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person was injured in a shooting in the Whitney Ranch area of Henderson on Thursday night, according to the city's police department.

Officers responded in the 1000 block of Whitney Ranch Drive at 6:50 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The shooter had not been taken into custody as of this report.

"This is an active investigation with no further details to provide," a police spokesperson stated.

This is a developing story.

MORE: Henderson police find no witnesses, shell casings following reports of shooting near Inspirada

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH