Henderson police investigate shooting in Whitney Ranch area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person was injured in a shooting in the Whitney Ranch area of Henderson on Thursday night, according to the city's police department.

Officers responded in the 1000 block of Whitney Ranch Drive at 6:50 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The shooter had not been taken into custody as of this report.

"This is an active investigation with no further details to provide," a police spokesperson stated.

This is a developing story.

