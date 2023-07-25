Henderson police: Father, two children found unresponsive in vehicle

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police are releasing more details about what led to a man and two children being taken to the hospital in critical condition earlier this week.

According to an arrest report, Henderson Police went to the Terracina Apartments, near College Drive and East Horizon Drive on Monday at 9:46 a.m. Police said they had it was a welfare check after a man, later identified as 59-year-old Brian Laugeson, and two children were reported missing.

The report states the three hadn't been heard from since Sunday morning and the pair were supposed to be heading to church after leaving the apartment. However, they never arrived. Laugeson is also separated from his wife who said the children were scheduled to be with him for the weekend and she never heard from him either.

Investigators checked local hospitals and jails and didn't find Laugeson. Due to high temperatures, investigators said they then pinged Laugeson's phone and it showed a location in the desert. Around 12:09 p.m., the report states patrol officers found Laugeson and two children unresponsive and going in and out of consciousness in a white Ford Flex. Officers state the children were in the backseat of the vehicle and were completely naked.

According to the arrest report, the weather at the time was 105 degrees Fahrenheit with 14% humidity.

While officers were on the scene, at least one child had a seizure and was transported by Henderson Fire Department personnel to St. Rose Siena Hospital in critical condition. Laugeson was also taken to Henderson Hospital in critical condition.

The report states there was evidence of drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle and that led to investigators taking a blood sample of Laugeson. Investigators state his lab results from Henderson Hospital indicated there were narcotics in his system.

Laugeson was booked in absentia and charged with two counts of child abuse/neglect with substantial bodily harm or mental harm. He's scheduled to be arraigned in Henderson Justice Court on July 26.

As of Monday at 4:52 p.m., Laugeson was still unconscious at Henderson Hospital and the children were still hospitalized at St. Rose Siena.