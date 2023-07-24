1 man, 2 juveniles in critical condition after suffering heat-related conditions, Henderson police say

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department said a man and two juveniles suffered from heat-related conditions Monday morning.

Police said the three were in a desert area around 9:45 a.m. From Cadiz Avenue and Parawan Street, they were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

NWS Las Vegas extended the excessive heat warning to last Saturday, and have not renewed the warning as of Monday afternoon. According to their website, Henderson's temperatures are around 109 degrees this afternoon.

