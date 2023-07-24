Watch Now
Local News

Actions

1 man, 2 juveniles in critical condition after suffering heat-related conditions, Henderson police say

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Sun
Posted at 3:22 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 18:22:01-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department said a man and two juveniles suffered from heat-related conditions Monday morning.

Police said the three were in a desert area around 9:45 a.m. From Cadiz Avenue and Parawan Street, they were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

NWS Las Vegas extended the excessive heat warning to last Saturday, and have not renewed the warning as of Monday afternoon. According to their website, Henderson's temperatures are around 109 degrees this afternoon.

For tips on how to stay safe in triple-digit heat, we listed stories here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH