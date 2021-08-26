Henderson police arrest mother after 3-year-old left in car

HENDERSON (KTNV) — On Aug. 25 at about 7 p.m., the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the 300 block of West Lake Mead Parkway about a child alone inside a vehicle.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a 3-year-old child alone inside a parked vehicle.

The child was safely removed from the vehicle by officers, and paramedics medically evaluated and cleared the child at the scene.

The 25-year-old mother of the child, identified as Brianna Hedgeman, returned to the vehicle a short time later.

Police say she was arrested on the following charges:

