Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Henderson police arrest mother after 3-year-old left in car

items.[0].image.alt
HPD
Brianna Hedgeman
300x200 (17).png
Henderson police generic
Posted at 8:08 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 11:46:02-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — On Aug. 25 at about 7 p.m., the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the 300 block of West Lake Mead Parkway about a child alone inside a vehicle.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a 3-year-old child alone inside a parked vehicle.

The child was safely removed from the vehicle by officers, and paramedics medically evaluated and cleared the child at the scene.

The 25-year-old mother of the child, identified as Brianna Hedgeman, returned to the vehicle a short time later.

Police say she was arrested on the following charges:

  • One count of Child Abuse/Neglect
  • One count of Unlawful Use of Emergency Phone Number (9-1-1)
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH