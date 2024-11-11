Henderson man sentenced to life in prison, pleads guilty to murdering wife

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A Henderson man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his wife.

In November, Freddie Wright told Henderson police that he got into an argument with his wife Janell Bowen because of who she "might be talking to and possibly having a romantic relationship with."

According to a police report, Wright said he "snapped" and "blacked out" before strangling Bowen with his hands and a cord until she died.

After hiding Bowen's body for a few days, Wright told police he drove to a park in the 1700 block of W. Sunset Road, put the body in a barrel, set it on fire, and drove away when he heard sirens.

Wright was arrested on several charges, including open murder, first-degree arson, and destroying evidence.

Court records show that he reached a plea agreement in September and agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Wright to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 10 years.

Wright and Bowen had been married for 15 years and had six children together.