Hearing set for man accused of breaking into homes, stabbing police K-9

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The preliminary hearing date has been set for the man accused of breaking into multiple homes and stabbing a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9.

The incident happened last week in Spring Valley.

According to an arrest report, 33-year-old Richard Goff broke into at least three homes: one on Newville Avenue, one on Shasta Circle, and one on Treadway Lane.

When police arrived at the scene of the third home, officers told Goff to come outside. They stated he did but was holding a butcher knife that he had taken from the home's kitchen. The arrest report states that Goff refused to drop the knife, which is when K-9 Raider was deployed. Goff allegedly stabbed Raider with the knife before officers used tasers to get Goff into custody.

On Tuesday, Goff appeared in Justice Court, where he was appointed a public defender. Record show he is still in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

Goff is facing multiple charges including residential burglary, assault on a protected person, injuring a police animal, home invasion, kidnapping, resisting a public officer, and burglary of a motor vehicle.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7.