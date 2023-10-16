Watch Now
Police K-9 Raider recovering after stabbing in west Las Vegas Valley

33-year-old Richard Goff was arrested in the case, police said
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says K-9 Raider is recovering after he was stabbed while helping officers arrest a man suspected of burglary on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.
Posted at 4:45 PM, Oct 16, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 is recovering after being stabbed on Monday.

Police say 33-year-old Richard Goff was arrested for stabbing the K-9, named Raider.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Flamingo Road and Torrey Pines Drive at 5:32 a.m. on a report of a burglary in progress at a resident.

Police say they weren't immediately able to locate a suspect at the residence, but another officer noticed the suspect, since identified as Goff, "ran from the area, and entered a second residence."

Goff "refused to obey officers' commands," according to a Metro police spokesperson, so K-9 Raider was used in an effort to get him into custody.

"While doing so, Goff stabbed K-9 Raider," police stated.

Police say they used "additional low lethal options" to secure Goff's arrest. He was transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked on charges including burglary, resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon and injuring/attempting to kill a police animal.

K-9 Raider was taken to a nearby veterinary clinic, where he is said to be recovering from his injuries.

