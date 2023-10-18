Arrest report: Man broke into three homes before stabbing police K-9

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An arrest report states a Las Vegas man broke into or attempted to break into at least three homes before stabbing a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 on Monday. The three homes in the report were less than a mile away from each other in Spring Valley.

The report states the incident began at 4:51 a.m. in the 6000 block of Newville Avenue in Spring Valley whenever Las Vegas police received a call from a woman who said a man, later identified as 33-year-old Richard Goff, was attempting to break her front door down.

According to the woman, she was sleeping when she got an alert for her Ring doorbell. That's when she saw Goff who had "shattered the front door" and attempting to kick it open. She also told police Goff was yelling at her "give me the keys to your car." The report states she told police she went to grab her firearm and when she got back to the front door, she saw the windows on her vehicle were broken.

The woman's boyfriend was also at home at the time of the incident and the report states he was holding the front door closed so Goff couldn't get in. The report states at some point during the fight over the front door, Goff ran out of the camera's view and it's unclear when he left the property.

About 15 minutes later, a Vivint mobile security officer called Las Vegas police stating a house he was patrolling near had been broken into. That was in the 6000 block of Treadway Lane. The officer states he arrived at the house at 5:29 a.m. and saw items "scattered outside the property and the front door wide open". He also said he heard "shuffling" inside the house so he went back to his patrol vehicle and called 9-1-1.

While doing that, he told police a man came out of the house and said "I'm robbing this house. I have a gun. You need to leave."

The officer said he felt threatened so he left the area and waited for police to arrive. He also called the homeowner who stated he was in Florida and that no one should be inside the home.

At 6:45 a.m., a man called police around 6:45 a.m. He told officers he woke up and went downstairs to his kitchen to get coffee. That's when the victim told officers Goff looked at him, put a finger to his lips, and said "shhh" as he entered the house. Goff then allegedly asked the victim for car keys and the victim said he didn't have any. Then Goff allegedly told the victim to go upstairs. As he went upstairs, the man told officers he saw Goff grab a large butcher knife from the kitchen.

The victim said he tried to get away several times when Goff wasn't looking. He said he eventually was able to run out the back sliding glass door and saw police officers outside. That's when he told police there was a man with a knife in his kitchen and he believed it was a dangerous person.

When officers told Goff to come outside, he did but was holding the knife and refusing to drop it. That's when the report states the police K-9 Raider was deployed and Goff stabbed Raider with the knife. Officers immediately deployed tasers to get Goff into custody.

Goff is facing multiple charges including residential burglary, assault on a protected person, injuring a police animal, home invasion, kidnapping, resisting a public officer, and burglary of a motor vehicle. His next court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

As for Raider, the report states he was immediately rushed to a veterinarian clinic by his handler and underwent surgery for a large stab wound to his back. As of Wednesday, Raider is stable and recovering from his injuries.