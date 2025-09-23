Former Clark County firefighter facing second set of child sex abuse material charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former Clark County firefighter is now facing a second set of charges after more child sex abuse material was allegedly found in his possession.

Last January, I told you how firefighters found a cell phone belonging to firefighter Isiah Tureaud at the fire station located at Oquendo Road, which is off of Russell Road and Decatur Boulevard. The phone was between the mattress and box spring of Tureaud's bed.

When the phone was turned on, they discovered multiple folders with child sex abuse material on them. The phone was turned into their supervisors, who then notified the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police searched Tureaud's locker and found an old cell phone and two USB flash drives. Between all of the devices, investigators found more than 3,000 files of child sex abuse material.

During an interview with police, an arrest report states Tureaud admitted to downloading the content from the internet and that he was seeking counseling for it.

After he was charged, the Clark County Fire Department suspended him without pay and Tureaud resigned from the department in April 2024.

In March 2025, Tureaud pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing child sex abuse material and was given a suspended sentenced and put on probation not to exceed three years. He was also required to register as a sex offender and not contact anyone under 18 unless another adult was present who had never been convicted of a sexual offense or he received permission from his probation officer.

According to jail records, Tureaud was arrested last week on a second set of possessing child sex abuse charges and for violating his probation.

He is scheduled to appear in court on the new charges on October 7.