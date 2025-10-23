FBI, Metro launch billboard campaign urging public to help ‘Crush Violent Crime'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new push to “crush violent crime” is underway across the Las Vegas Valley and this time, the message is hard to miss.

Watch: Alyssa Bethencourt reports on the launch of 80+ crime-fighting billboards from FBI and LVMPD partnership

FBI, LVMPD Launch Billboard Campaign Urging Public To Help 'Crush Violent Crime'

The FBI’s Las Vegas field office and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have joined forces with Clear Channel Outdoor to roll out more than 80 digital billboards across the region. The signs encourage the public to report violent crime and share tips about fugitives, gang activity, or other threats to the community.

At a news conference Thursday, FBI leaders described the campaign as part of a nationwide initiative targeting violent offenders, drug traffickers and child predators. They said the effort aims to build on recent crime reductions by strengthening cooperation between federal and local law enforcement.

“We are committed to more than just putting people in handcuffs for a few days. We are dedicated to building strong cases that dismantle criminal enterprises, and ensure the worst offenders are locked away for the long term making our community safer,” said Christopher Delzotto, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Las Vegas.

Delzotto emphasized that public involvement remains one of the most effective tools for solving violent crimes and dismantling criminal networks.

You can watch that full press conference here:

FULL BRIEFING: FBI announces crime awareness partnership with LVMPD

Metro Police Sheriff Kevin McMahill said the valley is seeing some of its lowest violent crime numbers in years.

“Shoot somebody in our town, you’re going to get caught… We’ve seen significant reductions in violent crime and there’s not any cities across the United States that can show those three year declines in the same way or levels that we have,” McMahill said.

According to Metro, homicides are down more than 30%, and officer-involved shootings have dropped by more than 66% compared to last year.

Both agencies say the billboard effort is designed to sustain that progress and keep the public engaged in crime prevention.