LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers in the east valley will notice a change to the front of a local convenience store.

A car crashed through the front of a Circle K gas station in the 2400 block of Nellis Boulevard, near Sahara Avenue.

Scene video: Driver in custody after crashing car through front of east valley Circle K

One person was taken to a local hospital, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the driver was taken into custody.

Police said impairment is suspected, and this is an ongoing investigation.

