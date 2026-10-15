Developing: Homicide investigation in east Las Vegas after person shot near business

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A homicide investigation is underway after police say a person was shot in east Las Vegas.

Police said they received reports at 11:40 a.m. of gunfire near a business in the 3400 block of East Flamingo Road, near Pecos Road.

Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound who was declared dead at the scene.

"This incident is currently under investigation, and LVMPD Homicide has been advised," a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated.

This is a developing story. A Channel 13 crew is en route to the area.