Authorities detail events that led to first fatal officer-involved shooting at Valley of Fire

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KTNV) — New details from the Nevada Division of State Parks (NDSP) detail the events that led up to the first fatal officer-involved shooting at a Nevada state park.

On Wednesday, July 10, the suspect, 38-year-old Rafael Rodriguez-Aguayo, was shot and killed by a Valley of Fire park ranger, according to NDSP.

Authorities said the park ranger was conducting a traffic stop for a 2003 Toyota Sedan — with Rodriguez-Aguayo as the sole occupant.

NDSP said the traffic stop occurred on Valley of Fire Highway.

The details of the July 10 shooting are as follows, according to NDSP:

10:05 a.m.

Investigators determined the suspect entered the Valley of Fire State Park as determined from a timestamp of a receipt in his car.

12:00 p.m.

The park ranger initiated a traffic stop of the suspect's vehicle on Valley of Fire Highway. Once stopped, both the ranger and the suspect exited their vehicles.

NDSP said the suspect was armed with a kitchen knife and charged the park ranger. The suspect refused multiple verbal commands from the park ranger to stop.

The suspect continued his advance as the park ranger was backing up. NDSP then said the park ranger discharged his handgun, striking the suspect.

12:05 p.m.

The park ranger radioed information of the shooting to in-park personnel and requested additional help. More park rangers responded and rendered first aid to the suspect

12:34 p.m.

First responders from the Moapa Valley Fire District arrived on the scene.

12:53 p.m.

The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A preliminary investigation by the Department of Public Safety Division of Investigation said multiple suicide notes associated with the suspect were found, and he had wounds consistent with a knife on his neck.

Investigators said they found blood in the suspect's vehicle and on the knife, indicating that the wounds were self-inflicted and took place prior to him exiting the vehicle during the traffic stop.

NDSP said Nevada state law (NRS 289.830, Section 3) does not require park rangers to wear portable recording devices — as such, no video footage of the shooting exists. They said, likewise, patrol vehicles also do not require dash cams.

NDSP said the park ranger responded to a life-threatening situation consistent with policy, training, and established Nevada law.

In a pre-recorded briefing, Nevada State Parks Administrator Bob Mergell shared the following:

"As administrator, I would like to recognize our park rangers for their brave and professional response. Our park rangers consistently train for these situations. This is the first instance with this outcome, however, that has put this training to the test. I would also like to commend the Valley of Fire staff for their extraordinary teamwork and decision-making, under circumstances no one ever wants to face. My condolences go out to everyone involved, including the family of the deceased."

WATCH the full briefing by Administrator Bob Mergell below: