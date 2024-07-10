Park ranger fatally shoots one person at Valley of Fire State Park

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KTNV) — An officer involved shooting took place at a state park on Wednesday.

Details are limited, but officials have confirmed that a park ranger stationed at Valley of Fire State Park shot their weapon while responding to call, hitting one person.

Medical personnel responding to the scene pronounced the person dead. The ranger was not injured, officials said.

Valley of Fire State Park remains closed to visitors as this is an active investigation.

This comes less than a week after a different fatal shooting at Yellowstone National Park on July Fourth. The shooter, 28-year-old Samson Lucas Bariah Fussner, reportedly planned to carry out a mass shooting before he was shot by officers and ultimately died at the scene.