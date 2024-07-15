Clark County coroner identifies man shot, killed at Valley of Fire State Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed at Valley of Fire State Park last week.

The incident happened last Wednesday after officials said a park ranger fired their weapon while responding to a call.

On Monday, the coroner's office identified the victim as 38-year-old Rafael Rodriguez-Aguayo.

The Las Vegas man's cause of death was due to multiple gunshot wounds and another significant condition contributing to his death was sharp force injuries to his neck.

His manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

The ranger, who has not been identified as of this report, has been placed on administrative leave.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate and is expected to provide an update later this week with more information.