Arrest report: Sex worker accused of attacking man in Strip hotel room

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A sex worker is facing multiple charges after being accused of attacking a man in his hotel room at Caesars Palace.

According to an arrest report, the incident happened on Oct. 27 around 7:02 a.m.

The report states a Caesars Palace security guard said he was dispatched to a guest's room and when he knocked on the door, he heard a man moaning and yelling for help. When he went inside the room, the security guard saw a man laying on the floor between two beds, on his back, with his face covered in blood. He said the man's hands and left eye was also severely swollen. An EMT also described seeing blood on the bed sheets, floor, and furniture inside the room.

The man was taken to University Medical Center to be treated. The report states doctors told police he had several cuts on his face that would require stitches and he had multiple facial fractures. The man also told officers that he had limited mobility issues and was using an electric scooter while he was staying at Caesars Palace.

During an interview with police, the victim told police he had just finished gambling at a slot machine and was cashing out his winnings when he was approached by a woman, later identified as Napria Wilson. The man told police that Wilson was "very aggressive" and expressed interest in taking him up to his room for "a good time". He said Wilson originally said she would charge him $200 for sex. However, once they were in the room, Wilson allegedly requested another $300.

According to the report, the man told police he paid her the money. After the two had sex, he said Wilson asked for another $500 and he refused to pay any more. That's when the man told police Wilson tried removing his wallet from his pants. He told investigators he had limited memory of the attack but remembered being punched in the face, falling to the ground, and being kicked several times.

The report states the victim "believed he had approximately $8,000 on his person and $7,000 in his wallet and was still in possession of $1,800".

According to investigators, video surveillance showed Wilson going into an elevator with the victim at 5:57 a.m. from the casino floor. Surveillance showed her walking away from a room and she was alone in an elevator at 6:43 a.m. before she got into a cab.

Police contacted the cab company who told officers Wilson asked the cab driver to take her to the Montego Bay apartment complex in Henderson. According to the report, she immediately threw up when she got into the cab, gave the driver $100 and told him to "get her out of here". She then rolled down the window and threw up again. She then allegedly gave the driver another $100 and told him to "get the car detailed". After arriving at the apartment complex, the report states she got out and told the driver "you never came here, this didn't happen" and gave him "what looks like an additional $200".

The report states that MGM Corporate Surveillance Investigators contacted police on Oct. 28. Police said the investigators took still images from surveillance footage and ran it through facial recognition software and identified Wilson. Officers then conducted surveillance at the apartment complex and arrested her on Nov. 1.

Wilson is facing several charges including attempted murder, burglary, and robbery. She's scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 7.