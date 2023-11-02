Arrest report: Naked man 'may have' taken drugs before stealing police vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drugs may have played a role in a crash caused by a naked man who stole a police vehicle.

According to an arrest report, the incident began at 11:12 p.m. after Las Vegas police received a report that a naked man, later identified as Clyde Cabulisan, appeared to be "trying to get hit by vehicles" at Blue Diamond Road and Buffalo Road.

The report states an officer arrived at the scene and turned the emergency lights on his vehicle to prevent other vehicles from hitting Cabulisan. That's when Cabulisan approached the officer's truck and walked to the driver's door. The officer got out of the vehicle and asked Cabulisan to stand in front of his Ford F-150 truck. However, the report states that's when Cabulisan punched the officer in the face several times.

The report states the officer told investigators he tried to "bring Cabulisan down to the ground but slipped". That's when Cabulisan got into the driver's seat of the patrol vehicle and drove away. The report states Cabulisan drove down Cimmaron towards a desert area and briefly turned eastbound, which the officer saw while running after the vehicle. The officer states he saw Cabulisan do a U-turn back towards his position and he had to move to another side of a barrier to avoid Cabulisan driving directly towards him.

According to a separate arrest report, investigators said Cabulisan was going down Rainbow Boulevard at speeds between 65 and 80 miles per hour even though the posted speed limit is 45. Cabulisan then crashed into a 2012 Ford Explorer at Rainbow Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue. After hitting the other vehicle, investigators said Cabulisan got out of the vehicle and started running away. However, officers were able to arrest him about 100 yards north of the collision scene.

Officers said Cabulisan had bloodshot eyes and acted "in the manner of someone under the influence of illegal narcotics of abusing prescription medications." The report states Cabulisan's brother called LVMPD and advised that his brother "may have taken cocaine and marijuana at a party earlier in the evening and had a mental breakdown".

According to the arrest report, there were two people in the Explorer that were taken to the hospital. One had internal bleeding. The other victim had a broken hip, neck, right wrist, and a liver laceration. Cabulisan sustained a laceration to the head as well as a brain bleed. All three were taken to University Medical Center and their condition is unknown, as of Thursday afternoon.

Cabulisan is facing multiple charges including DUI, failure to stop at the scene of a crash, reckless driving, robbery, grand larceny, battery on a protected person, and driver disobeyed a peace officer. He was scheduled to be in court on Thursday. However, due to him being at the hospital as well as the state wanting to consolidate the two cases against Cabulisan, the court hearing was moved to Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 8 a.m.