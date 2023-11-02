Witness tells us what happened before naked man stole Las Vegas police car

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bizarre incident all caught on camera!

On Tuesday night, a naked man stole a police car before crashing into another SUV and finally getting arrested.

Two people are critically injured and being treated at UMC trauma Wednesday night. Meanwhile, a witness I spoke to says the 29-year-old suspect ran into moving traffic before stealing the police truck.

KTNV Sean johnson shows Channel 13 Reporter Paulina Bucka video of a naked man stealing a Las Vegas police car on Halloween night.

Sean Johnson was on his way home from work Halloween night:

Sean J: "Out of the corner of my eye I saw a naked man just coming at me."

Sean J: "He started banging on the car in front of me trying to open the door and they sped off and then he came for my car."

The incident started as a call of a man possibly experiencing a mental health episode at Blue Diamond Road and South Buffalo Drive.

But soon the interaction took an even more bizarre twist.

Two hospitalized, one arrested after 'naked' suspect steals Metro patrol vehicle

Sean: "It looked like they were trying to talk to him and then he started fighting with the police officer and jumped into the truck and sped off down the street."

According to police 29-year-old Clyde Cabulisan stole the police Ford F-150—crossing the center turn lane —then finally colliding with a Ford Explorer at an intersection.

Cabulisan was taken into police custody and is now facing a slew of charges including DUI, reckless driving, robbery, grand larceny and more.

The driver and passenger in the SUV have both been taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Cabulisan is expected in court Thursday morning at 9 a.m.