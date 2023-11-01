Two hospitalized, one arrested after 'naked' suspect steals Metro patrol vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people have been hospitalized, and a suspect is in custody after stealing a Metro patrol vehicle on Tuesday night.

Around 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the area of Blue Diamond and Buffalo after receiving reports of a "suicidal subject" who was "naked in the roadway."

Upon approaching, the subject reportedly began fighting an officer before stealing his marked LVMPD patrol vehicle. Police pursued the suspect until he crashed into another vehicle on Rainbow Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue.

The suspect was taken into custody.

The two occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital with "non-life-threatening" injuries, and the officer confronted by the suspect only reported minor injuries.

Surrounding roads will be shut down while police investigate the incident.