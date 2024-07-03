Arrest report: Man strangles, kills escort at Palms Casino Resort

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly strangling an escort, which led to her death.

According to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened on June 12 at the Palms Casino Resort.

Police received a 911 call from a man, later identified as 35-year-old Jason Kendall, who said a woman was overdosing inside his hotel room. When medical personnel arrived, they found a woman who was unresponsive and she was taken to Spring Valley Hospital to be treated.

The arrest report states that toxicology tests showed she had no narcotics or alcohol in her system at the time of her death. Hospital staff told police the woman was in the early stages of brain death and that she had suffered a brain injury due to strangulation and/or suffocation. She was declared brain dead on June 21.

On June 28, Kendall went to a police station and said he needed to file a report because he had assaulted someone.

Detectives learned the woman was working for an escort agency and went to the Palms to meet Kendall. The arrest report states the two negotiated terms for sexual acts and that Kendall paid her $2,000. While they were having sex, Kendall believed the woman was being too rough and when she requested additional payment, he "snapped."

Kendall allegedly told detectives that he hit her in the face and "choked" her for ten minutes and then had sex with her. After that, the report states that Kendall "drug her away from the door and left." After leaving the hotel, he called police to report the woman was overdosing.

Kendall was arrested and is facing open murder, sexual assault, and battery by strangulation charges. As of Tuesday night, he is still in the Clark County Detention Center.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 6.