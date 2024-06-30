Suspect turns himself in to Las Vegas police after victim dies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 35-year-old man turned himself into police custody after a woman died earlier this month.

On June 12 around 6 p.m., officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to Spring Valley Hospital to a woman who was possibly a battery victim. Police said she had been found unresponsive in a hotel room at the 4300 block of West Flamingo Road.

On June 21, the victim died and homicide detectives took over the cause.

Through the investigation, Jason Kendall, 35, was identified as a suspect.

On June 28, Kendall walked into police headquarters and turned himself in.

He was arrested on multiple felony charges including open murder.