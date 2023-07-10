Arrest report: Man said seeing his partner hold hands with another man led to shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More details are coming to light after a fatal shooting in North Las Vegas. This happened on June 17 near Joe Knelp Park.

When officers arrived, they found a man bleeding profusely from a gunshot to his chest and a 9-year-old boy who had been grazed by a bullet. The boy was treated while the man was pronounced dead at 6:48 p.m. by medical personnel.

According to an arrest report, witnesses reported seeing a Hispanic woman running away as well as a black truck speeding away from the scene. On June 27, North Las Vegas police released photos of the woman and said the department received several tips that led to them finding the woman and identified her boyfriend, 30-year-old Noe Montoya, as the shooter. Montoya was arrested on June 29.

The arrest report states Montoya told officers he had been in a relationship with the woman for about eight years and the couple had two children together. He said she is addicted to drugs and lives on the streets but routinely comes over to his house to see the kids or use the shower.

Montoya told officers the couple had been broken up but several nights before the shooting, they made up and he decided to give her another chance. On the night of the murder, the report states Montoya texted and called her several times but she didn't answer so he decided to go looking for her.

He said he drove to several spots where he's usually able to find her. While driving near Knelp Park, Montoya told officers he saw her with another man. He said they were holding hands and it made him upset.

According to the arrest report, Montoya had recently gotten a .40 caliber Glock semi auto gun "from the streets" and that he needed it for protection due to the "shady people" she was hanging out with. Montoya told officers when he approached the couple, the three of them started to argue. He added he saw the other man reach for his waistband and thought he had a gun. After that, Montoya told officers he "blacked out" and doesn't remember anything else.

However, the arrest report states Montoya threw away his shoes and hat at Lorenzi Park, painted his taillights, and removed several stickers from his vehicle. He told investigators it was to disguise his vehicle from police.

Montoya originally told investigators he got rid of the gun by throwing it in Lake Mead. However, investigators said he later changed his story and said he sold the weapon to a stranger for $300.

According to the arrest report, Montoya told investigators he acted out of anger and believed what he did was wrong.

He is facing an open murder charge. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 19.