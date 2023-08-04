Arrest report: Man murdered after girlfriend's family blames him for her death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was allegedly shot and killed at his apartment after his girlfriend's family blamed him for her dying in a wrong-way crash.

On Feb. 6, police said they received a call at 2:49 p.m. that a man had been shot at the Allanza at the Lakes apartment complex in West Las Vegas. The report states the unit was leased to Quinyana Edwards, also identified in police records as Quinyana Lonyae Long, and her boyfriend, Martin Loftis.

According to police, a maintenance manager at the complex said he received a text message from a coworker who had heard multiple gunshots near one of the buildings at 2:30 p.m. When the manager arrived at their unit, the door was wide open. He told police he attempted to contact the residents, heard no one inside, but did hear water running from one of the bathrooms. The maintenance manager told police he quickly fixed the toilet and checked the bedrooms to see if anyone was one. Two doors opened easily but he struggled to open the third door.

When he did, he found Loftis lying face down on the floor "with an apparent bleeding bullet hole in the back." That's when he left the apartment and called 911. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced Loftis dead at the scene at 3:09 p.m.

The report states a witness told police he had heard four to five gunshots and looked out of his apartment window. He said he saw a Black man and Black woman leave a stairwell leading to the apartment and the pair were "looking around in a manner [they] believed to be suspicious." The witness told officers the pair got into a white, newer model sedan with tinted windows and California license plates.

Investigators state they were able to identify the vehicle that witnesses saw and that it matched 36-year-old Kenisha Rice's white 2018 Lexus. The vehicle was registered to an address in Rancho Cucamonga. Police said that when they checked automatic license plate readers, they spotted Rice's vehicle near Loftis' apartment complex an hour before and after the murder. Witnesses reported seeing Rice with a man who police later identified as 34-year-old Sheldon Johnson. Police said Johnson was Edwards' little brother and that we was dating Rice at the time.

This all stemmed from a crash that happened on Feb. 5 that happened on the 215. Police said Edwards was driving the wrong way down the highway in a white Cadillac. That's when she crashed head-on into a Chevrolet pickup truck and a Nissan was also hit in that collision. Edwards and the truck driver were killed while three others were injured. The arrest report states Edwards had been drinking alcohol at a club on the night of her death. Based on the arrest report, it's unclear if Loftis was with her that night or in the vehicle with her at the time of the crash.

The day after Loftis' murder, police said Johnson shared a news article on Facebook referencing Edwards' death with the caption "Rest sis lil bro love you you hear me n I gotchu" along with several emojis and that it "appeared" he was taking responsibility for Loftis' death. Investigators added Johnson's Facebook and Instagram had multiple photos and videos showing Johnson with firearms.

Rice and Johnson were arrested last month in California. Rice was extradited and is currently at the Clark County Detention Center. Court records show she's facing multiple charges including murder, conspiracy to murder, burglary, and conspiracy to burglary. Records from San Bernardino show Johnson was released from their custody on Thursday morning and he is being extradited back to Las Vegas to face charges. As of 6 p.m., he is not in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.