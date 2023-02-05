NHP: 2 dead, 3 injured in wrong-way crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are dead and three people were sent to the hospital after a wrong-way crash early Saturday morning, according to police.

Nevada State Police say around 2:40 a.m., three vehicles crashed in the northbound lanes of the 215 south of Town Center Dr.

Investigators say they believe a white Cadillac was traveling the wrong way when it crashed head-on into a Chevrolet pickup truck. A Nissan was hit in the collision as well.

According to NSP, the woman who was driving the Cadillac died on scene. It's not clear if she was impaired.

Police say the man driving the pickup truck died on scene and his passenger was transported to University Medical Center with 'serious' injuries. Both the driver and the passenger of the Nissan were taken to UMC with 'moderate' injuries, investigators said.

The 215 northbound lanes are back open after an hours-long closure.

This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 8th fatal crash for 2023.