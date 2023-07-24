Watch Now
Suspects in Las Vegas shooting identified and arrested in California

Posted at 9:51 AM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 12:51:17-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a February shooting that left a man dead.

Back in February, Las Vegas police responded to an apartment complex near Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive after receiving reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man dead in an apartment who had been shot several times.

During the investigation, detectives identified 36-year-old Kenisha Rice and 34-year-old Sheldon Johnson as suspects in the case.

On Friday, the two were arrested by California law enforcement and booked into the San Bernardino County Jail.

Police said the pair are waiting to be extradited back to Las Vegas to face charges.

