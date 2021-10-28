Arrest made in connection to body found in burnt vehicle outside of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say two people have been charged in connection to the murder of 39-year-old Sandra Cruz-Lopez.

Her body was found inside a burnt vehicle on Bureau of Land Management property near State Route 147 mile marker 9, just east of Las Vegas. She was found in the early morning of May 9 and her cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says through the course of the investigation, detectives identified Antonio Barry-Edwards, 24, and Jordan Monahan, 30, as the suspects in this case.

On Oct. 26, Monahan was arrested and brought to the Clark County Detention Center for open murder and other charges related to this event.

Barry-Edwards, who was already in custody on unrelated charges, was also booked for open murder in connection to this crime.

In May police say Barry-Edwards was suspected of stealing a motorcycle when he got into a fight with an officer in the area of Dean Martin Drive, near Blue Diamond Road and Interstate 15. That incident led to a 29-hour standoff with police and involved a babysitter and child being held hostage.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.