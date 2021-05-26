Stolen vehicle incident turns into barricade situation at motel, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are dealing with a barricade situation in the south part of town Wednesday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports it is conducting a stolen vehicle investigation at a motel located in the 8000 block of Dean Martin Drive, north of Blue Diamond Road, as of 1 p.m.

At least one person is thought to be in a motel room and the situation was deemed a barricade.

While the situation remains active there have been evacuations conducted at the motel as a precaution along with the closure of Dean Martin Road at the scene, according to LVMPD.