WATCH: Police share update on hours-long barricade situation in south Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police plan to share an update on an hours-long barricade situation at a motel in the south part of the Las Vegas valley at 4 p.m.

Watch the update from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Sasha Larkin live here once it begins.

On Wednesday morning around 10 a.m., LVMPD officers were investigating a stolen vehicle on Dean Martin Drive, near Blue Diamond Road and Interstate 15, when the barricade started.

It lasted well into Thursday afternoon. As of 3:30 p.m., police have not said that the barricade is over.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.