Body found in burnt vehicle on State Route 147 just east of Las Vegas on Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A body was found inside of a burnt vehicle near mile marker 9 on State Route 147 on Sunday, according to Las Vegas police.

State Route 147 runs from Interstate 15 and U.S. Route 93 to the border of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The vehicle was found on land owned by the Bureau of Land Management.

The police were notified by the Clark County Fried Department at about 5:16 a.m. May 9. Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are investigating.

At this time, it is not known how the person died.

The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased and determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

