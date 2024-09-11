Armed domestic violence suspect no longer a threat to UNLV, campus says

UPDATE | Sept. 11

Metro police said this case is no longer an ongoing incident.

UNLV said on social media there is no longer any active threat to the campus. They said the suspect no longer appears to be in the area, and LVMPD continues to investigate the case.

Normal campus activities have resumed.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students at UNLV are being warned of an armed suspect sought by police near the school's campus on Wednesday morning.

The university posted an alert to its social media accounts just after 8 a.m. warning of a domestic violence suspect armed with a knife.

Officials identified the suspect as a Hispanic male approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall with a "skinny build." The man is said to be between 20 to 25 years old and wearing no shirt.

The suspect was last seen near Flamingo Road and Claymont Street, officials noted.

Members of the public were advised to avoid the area. If you see the suspect, you're asked not to approach him and call 911 to alert authorities.

This is a developing story. Additional information was not immediately available from police at the time of this report.