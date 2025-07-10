Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Active barricade in place in central Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD shared that an active barricade began around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of Canterbury Drive in central Las Vegas.

The wanted suspect has refused to leave a residence, so police said "a perimeter was set up and SWAT responded to resolve the situation."

The scene at the barricade

The suspect has not left the area yet.

