Active barricade in place in central Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD shared that an active barricade began around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of Canterbury Drive in central Las Vegas.
The wanted suspect has refused to leave a residence, so police said "a perimeter was set up and SWAT responded to resolve the situation."
The suspect has not left the area yet.
Crime & Court on Channel 13
