4 people injured in crash near Paradise Road and Karen, hit-and-run driver arrested

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At approximately 3 a.m. Aug. 1, a critical-injury hit and run collision occurred on Paradise Road at the intersection with Karen Avenue, according to Las Vegas police.

Witness statements and evidence at the scene indicated that a red 2015 Chrysler 300 sedan was traveling north on Paradise Road approaching the intersection with Karen Avenue at a high rate of speed.

A silver 2012 Ford Fusion sedan was traveling south on Paradise Road preparing to make a left turn onto Karen Avenue. The front of the Chrysler hit the passenger side of the Ford.

The driver of the Chrysler ran away but was later apprehended by arriving Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Nicholas Raygoza of North Las Vegas.

Arriving medical personnel transported all five occupants of the Ford to Sunrise Hospital.

Two passengers from Illinois, a 28-year-old and a 33-year-old, in the Ford sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision and remain in critical condition.

The other two people in the Ford sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler displayed signs of impairment and was later booked at the Clark County Detention Center for applicable DUI and hit-and-run charges.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.