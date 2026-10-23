22-year-old jailed after double murder at Henderson apartment complex

A 22-year-old man is in jail after a double murder in Henderson.

Henderson police say the shooting was reported at 7 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Center Street.

Two people were found shot to death. They have since been identified as Valencia Hampton and Christopher Perry, both 32 years old.

A 911 caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing a man running and driving away from the apartment complex where the victims lived.

Minutes later, police say a vehicle matching the suspect's description was involved in a crash on Lake Mead Parkway near Lake Las Vegas Parkway.

Andre Thigpen Jr., 22, was booked on two counts of open murder, as well as hit-and-run related charges. Police say he is the brother of Hampton and is reported to have also lived at the same apartment.

According to an arrest report, Thigpen and Hampton were arguing over Thigpen's behavior and his "personal hygiene and lack of cleaning up after himself."

According to police, Perry was there as he and Hampton share a son who had just left for school before the shooting.

Police said when Thigpen was arrested, he was in possession of a handgun and a box of ammunition which matched the expended casings at the apartment complex.

The arrest report states he was seen on surveillance video leaving the area in Hampton's vehicle, which was later found crashed.

The shooting came on the heels of an already violent week in Henderson, which saw three separate shootings claim five lives.

On Thursday, a 40-year-old woman was shot and killed in the nearby Hampton Court apartment complex.

"It definitely got me and the neighbors shook up," one resident told Channel 13.

Two days earlier, police say a 72-year-old man and 70-year-old woman were found dead in their home after an apparent murder-suicide.