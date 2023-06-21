19-year-old dead, 2 others injured from shooting in North Las Vegas, police say

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Centennial Parkway and Commerce Street.

At 3 p.m., north valley police officers responded to reports of three adult males who were shot while walking westbound on Centennial Parkway between Commerce Street and Kitamaya Street.

"All three males, who are all 19 years old, were struck by gunfire," police said. "One of the males died at the scene and the other two fled to a house on Velvet Silk Street from where they were transported to University Medical Center and are listed in stable condition."

Police said detectives are investigating, and there is no further information available at this time.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged by police to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com [lnks.gd].