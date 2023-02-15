17-year-old arrested as second suspect in December homicide near south-end of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 17-year-old has been arrested as the second suspect in an investigation into a shooting that left one man dead in the southern Las Vegas valley, according to police.

Las Vegas Metro officers responded to reports of an "unresponsive man" on the ground in the 7500 block of Placid Street on Dec. 26, 2022, at approximately 10:54 p.m. An adult male victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound, and would later be pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

According to police records, 20-year-old Hunter Maliek was identified as a suspect, arrested and booked at Clark County Detention Center on Jan. 3 for open murder with a deadly weapon.

Las Vegas police also say that a 17-year-old was identified as a second suspect, arrested and booked into CCDC on Feb. 14 for open murder with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Las Vegas police located a man dead from gunshot wound in central valley

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.