Las Vegas police located a man dead from gunshot wound in central valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided information on a homicide investigation officers conducted in the central valley of Las Vegas, south of the strip Monday night.

Officers responded to the area of the 7500 block of Placid Street around 11 p.m. after reports of an unresponsive man on the ground. When officers arrived, police located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medical personnel were called, and when they arrived they pronounced the male deceased on scene.

"This is an ongoing investigating by the LVMPD Homicide Section," police said. "The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of the death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office."

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.