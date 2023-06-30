17-year-old arrested after man fatally shot on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 17-year-old girl is accused of fatally shooting a man on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday morning.

In a news release on Friday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3900 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard — between Mandalay Bay Road and Reno Drive — at 10:18 a.m.

Police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound at the scene, and medical personnel pronounced the man dead.

Homicide detectives identified a 17-year-old female as the suspect in the case. She was not publicly identified by police as of this report.

The teen was arrested and booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall for open murder with a deadly weapon, police said.

Anyone with information that could aid this investigation is urged to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestopperofnv.com.