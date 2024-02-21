16-year-old arrested as third suspect in fatal central valley shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 16-year-old is now jailed as the third suspect in what police have described as a robbery that turned deadly in a central Las Vegas neighborhood.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the teen was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 17 on suspicion of open murder with a deadly weapon and robbery.

This arrest dates back to an incident on Jan. 26 in which two men were found shot in a residential neighborhood near Maryland Parkway and Hacienda Avenue. Both men were taken to an area hospital, where one of them died, police noted at the time.

According to police, the two men were inside a garage at a home in the 5200 block of Greene Lane when they were approached by two suspects who robbed them at gunpoint.

The men chased the suspects through the neighborhood after the robbery and were shot in the 5200 block of Garden Lane, just two blocks east from where the initial robbery was reported.

Police previously announced the arrests of two suspects in connection with the shooting. 21-year-old Ervin Ortega-Rodriguez and 19-year-old Daniel Meza-Ortega were booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder and robbery.

In an updated press release on Wednesday, police did not elaborate on what led investigators to identify the teen as an additional suspect in the case.

Due to his age, he was not publicly identified.