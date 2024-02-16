Two Las Vegas men arrested for shooting two people during robbery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a deadly robbery at a home near Harry Reid International Airport.

The incident happened on Jan. 26 at 6:17 p.m. in the 5200 block of Garden Lane.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people that had been shot. The two were taken to the hospital and one of them died.

Investigators said the victims were inside of a garage at a home in the 5200 block of Greene Lane. That's when two men approached them and robbed them at gunpoint. The men ran away and the victims chased them to Garden Lane.

The victims started to fight the suspects and that's when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victims before they took off. They were not at the scene when officers arrived.

Detectives identified 21-year-old Ervin Ortega-Rodriguez and 19-year-old Daniel Meza-Ortega as suspects in this case. Ortega-Rodriguez was arrested on Tuesday and Meza-Ortega was arrested on Thursday.

Both have been booked into the Clark County Detention Center and are facing multiple charges including open murder and robbery. Jail records show that both men are scheduled to be in court on Feb. 21.