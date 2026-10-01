1 injured in shooting in east Las Vegas, LVMPD investigating

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is learning about a shooting under investigation in east Las Vegas this evening.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, reports of a shooting near Mews Lane and Searles Avenue came in around 3:48 p.m.

When police arrived, a female suffering a gunshot wound was found and taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Metro said that "the suspect(s) fled the area prior to officers' arrival."

This is the second shooting in 24 hours that Channel 13 has told you about, with the first being on Wednesday evening near the Durango Casino & Resort.

This is a developing story.