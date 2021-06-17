Crews quell wildfire south of Reno; evacuations lifted

RENO (AP) — Authorities in northern Nevada say fire lines are holding and evacuations were lifted overnight after a fast-growing wildfire forced some people out of homes and closed highways for several hours south of Reno.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District spokesman Adam Mayberry estimated containment Thursday at 40%. He said some of the more than 100 firefighters from various agencies were being released.

No injuries and no damage to structures were reported. The fire started Wednesday afternoon near Old U.S. 395 in Pleasant Valley and forced the closure of Interstate 580 as it spread over an estimated half a square mile of rugged terrain.