Crews investigate cause of fire that destroyed vacant home on Palmyra Avenue in south Las Vegas

Alyssa Bethencourt, 13 Action News
Posted at 8:12 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 11:16:33-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Firefighters in Las Vegas are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Palmyra Avenue near Jones Boulevard in the south part of the valley.

The owners of the property tell 13 Action News it was vacant and is a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

Crews with Clark County Fire Department responded to the incident shortly before 7 a.m.

