Crews investigate cause of fire that destroyed vacant home on Palmyra Avenue in south Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Firefighters in Las Vegas are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Palmyra Avenue near Jones Boulevard in the south part of the valley.
The owners of the property tell 13 Action News it was vacant and is a total loss.
No injuries were reported.
Crews with Clark County Fire Department responded to the incident shortly before 7 a.m.
