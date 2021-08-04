Watch
CRASH VIDEO: Truck goes over Interstate 15 guardrail in Utah, catches fire below

Truck goes off highway in Utah and bursts into flames according to Utah Highway Patrol. The driver was able to get out before the fire.
Posted at 6:59 PM, Aug 03, 2021
UTAH (KTNV) — Utah Highway Patrol today shared a wild video from a crash on Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and northern Utah.

UTP says the semi-truck went off the roadway and crashed below.

They say the driver was wearing his seatbelt which is what likely saved his life.

He was able to get out of the truck before it caught on fire.

UTP says the driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

