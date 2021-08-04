CRASH VIDEO: Truck goes over Interstate 15 guardrail in Utah, catches fire below

UTAH (KTNV) — Utah Highway Patrol today shared a wild video from a crash on Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and northern Utah.

UTP says the semi-truck went off the roadway and crashed below.

They say the driver was wearing his seatbelt which is what likely saved his life.

He was able to get out of the truck before it caught on fire.

UTP says the driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.