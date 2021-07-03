Crash on Interstate 15 southbound at Flamingo, all lanes blocked

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported a crash on Interstate 15 southbound at Flamingo Road.

RTC says all lanes blocked and to expect delays .Use other routes.

VIDEO FROM THE SCENE:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

