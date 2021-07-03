Watch
Crash on Interstate 15 southbound at Flamingo, all lanes blocked

Posted at 3:54 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 19:03:14-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported a crash on Interstate 15 southbound at Flamingo Road.

RTC says all lanes blocked and to expect delays .Use other routes.

VIDEO FROM THE SCENE:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

