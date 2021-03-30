Menu

Crash on Interstate 15 south collector road near 215 beltway causing delays

Posted at 2:39 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 17:39:28-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reports a crash on the Interstate 15 southbound collector road that merges vehicles onto the 215 beltway.

The left ane and right shoulder are blocked, expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

