Crash on Craig Road near Nellis Boulevard has all lanes closed

KTNV
Breaking news for July 18
Posted at 4:04 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 19:41:11-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is reporting a crash on Craig Road westbound after Nellis Boulevard at about 3:45 p.m.

All lanes are currently blocked, expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

