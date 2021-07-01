Crash on Craig Road near Nellis Boulevard has all lanes closed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is reporting a crash on Craig Road westbound after Nellis Boulevard at about 3:45 p.m.
All lanes are currently blocked, expect delays.
#FASTALERT 3:45 PM, Jul 01 2021— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) July 1, 2021
Crash Craig Rd WB After Nellis Blvd
All lanes blocked
Expect delays
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
