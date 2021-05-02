Watch
Crash on 215 beltway has lanes closed near Hualapai Way in Las Vegas

KTNV
Breaking news for July 18
Posted at 2:23 PM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 17:23:05-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is reporting a crash on the 215 northern beltway westbound lanes before Hualapai Way has the freeway closed.

Authorities are saying to avoid the area and plan other routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

