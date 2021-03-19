Crash near Sunset Road, Green Valley Parkway causing delays

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police and Fire are on the scene of a crash involving 2 vehicles near East Sunset Road and North Green Valley Parkway.

The crash was reported around 8:13 a.m. At this time, speed and impairment are not believed to be a factor.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

Expect traffic delays as two lanes are closed on eastbound Sunset Road from Annie Oakley to North Green Valley Parkway. Lanes are expected to be closed for approximately one to two hours. Please avoid the area as the scene is still active.

This is an active investigation with no further details to provide at this time.

