Motorcyclist dies in crash near Russell Road and Stephanie Street

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A crash between a pickup truck and a motorcyclist has claimed the life of the motorcycle rider Wednesday night, according to Henderson Police.

Medical crews transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The driver of the pickup truck remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Eastbound Russell Road at U.S. 95 and northbound Stephanie Street at Stufflebeam Avenue are currently closed. The area is expected to remain closed for several hours.

