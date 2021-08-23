Crash near Fort Apache Road, Sahara Avenue has several lanes blocked

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is reporting a crash on Fort Apache Road southbound just before Sahara Avenue.

The southbound left and center lanes are blocked and the northbound left lane is blocked.

Expect delays and use alternate routes.

VIEW OF THE SCENE:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

